4th suspect arrested in killing of St. Lucie County deejay

A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Treasure Coast deejay more than a year and a half ago, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Audreona Rodasha Walker, 22, of Fort Pierce faces charges in the death of Marcus Leath, 39, who was killed on Aug. 21, 2021.

Walker was arrested Friday morning as part of a joint effort between the South Florida Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshals identified and located Walker at a residence in Sumter, South Carolina, where they arrested her after a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

Marcus Leath was killed at his home in St. Lucie County on Aug. 21, 2021.

Walker faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and providing false reports to law enforcement regarding a capital crime, Mascara said. She is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond and awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

Deputies said Leath and his girlfriend were at their house on the 6500 block of Las Palmas Way when a group of masked men burglarized their home. Investigators said Leath was shot twice and found dead inside the home.

Tamarius Bembry, 21, Carlos Wilson, 21, and Tramaine Hickman, 24, were later arrestedin December 2021 in the case.

Bembry, Wilson and Hickman remain jailed as they await trial on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed.

"This was a tragic, senseless murder of a hardworking, bright young man in our community. The goal was to rob him of the fruits of his hard work because they wanted them," Mascara said. "Walker's arrest has brought another piece of this tragic puzzle together and will bring additional closure to the Leath family."

