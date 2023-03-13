Gators stay home to host UCF in NIT

Florida earns No. 4 seed
Florida's head coach Todd Golden directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida's head coach Todd Golden directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Gators missed out on an NCAA tournament bid, so they’ll have to settle for the runner-up tournament.

Florida earned a No. 4 seed in the National Invitational Tournament and will host Central Florida in a first-round game Wednesday night.

The Gators (16-16) finished .500 after losing to NCAA tournament-bound Mississippi State in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

RELATED: Complete NIT bracket

Todd Golden becomes just the second first-year head coach in Florida history to lead the Gators to a postseason appearance.

Florida is 10-1 all-time against the Knights (18-14). This will mark the first meeting between the teams since Florida's 79-66 win in Gainesville on Nov. 23, 2012.

Wednesday's game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

The winner will meet either top-seeded Oregon or UC Irvine.

