Get Savvy in :60 - How to reinforce your roof and save on homeowners insurance

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WFLX) - There are ways to reinforce your roof that can help you potentially save on your homeowners insurance. According to Kendyl Cartwright from All Phase Roofing & Construction, checking your roof’s hurricane straps, reinforcing them with a fourth nail, and having a wind mitigation form filled out by a professional can help you save in the long-run. For more information, visit AllPhaseRoofing.net.

