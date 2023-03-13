Lawns turning brown as lack of rain continues

Record-breaking high temperatures, the lack of rain and high winds have all increased fire dangers in Palm Beach County.

The grass is green and the flowers are blooming if you have an irrigation system in a West Palm Beach neighborhood. That is probably the case for many residents.

However, for Toni Favreau, 88, that is not a reality. She doesn't have an irrigation system, and her brown lawn is proof of that.

"We got a hose. I will holler at the kids once in a while, 'Get out there and water, will you,'" Favreau said.

Toni Favreau speaks about how the lack of rain is affecting her lawn in West Palm Beach.

For now, she is taking it in stride and so are local and regional water managers.

The watershed manager for West Palm Beach said water levels in the system, which quench the city's thirst, are normal for this time of the season.

Water managers count on wetter weather returning as we move into spring, and so does Favreau.

Until then the 88-year-old with a sunshine smile will count on neighbors and a yard sprinkler.

Scripps Only Content 2023