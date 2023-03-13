Police: Man in search of wife shoots into ceiling of church

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man has been arrested after he fired a shot into the ceiling of a Fort Pierce church where he had been looking for his wife, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Iglesia Ministerio Jesucristo es el Camino on Oleander Avenue.

Fort Pierce police spokeswoman April Lee said the man entered the church looking for his wife. Unable to find her, he shot into the ceiling before leaving, Lee said.

The man was later identified and taken into custody for what Lee described as a "domestic-related shooting incident."

Nobody was injured, Lee said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Pierce police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away.
‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away

Latest News

Sign stands outside home for sale in south Denver on Saturday, March 17, 2012. (AP Photo/David...
All cash offers making home buying tougher; here's how to compete
Florida's head coach Todd Golden directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gators stay home to host UCF in NIT
US 1 bridge closure to create 'disaster' traffic concerns
The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture at...
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars