US 1 bridge closure to create 'disaster' traffic concerns

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The bridge connecting Tequesta and Jupiter along U.S. Highway 1 is set to close for construction Monday morning.

The bridge will be closed for about 20 months, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The goal of the $122 million project is to add an extra 17 feet of clearance, a navigable channel width of 125 feet and 7-foot bike lanes and concrete barriers to separate people from traffic.

The closure of this bridge over the Loxahatchee River and Intracoastal Waterway has residents in the area concerned about traffic.

"It's going to be a huge traffic impact – like, disaster," a resident told WPTV on the eve of the closure. "It's going to add 15, 20 minutes to every trip."

Drivers and pedestrians who otherwise would've used the bridge will need to take Alternate A1A and will be diverted either eastbound or westbound on Indiantown Road.

"I think it's going to be an impact on the area," another resident said. "Indiantown is always a busy road. Everyone is going to divert over to A1A. But they'll manage. One good thing is all the bars on Love Street are going to have it a lot easier. It'll be like a dead end."

There will be detours guiding people along Indiantown Road to the A1A bridge.

The bridge is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
Texas dog owner reunites with pit bull after the animal was found more than 1,500 miles away.
‘That’s him’: Man’s missing dog found more than 1,500 miles away

Latest News

The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture at...
'Everything' wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor...
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win at 'no nonsense' Oscars
Electrical fire put out at West Palm Beach boat marina
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, center, holds the winner's trophy with teammates Jalen...
FAU Owls learn NCAA tournament seed, region, opponent