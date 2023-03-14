2 teens arrested after car burglaries along MacArthur Boulevard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested two teenagers after a string of car burglaries last Wednesday morning along MacArthur Boulevard.

Bond was set at $57,500 for the 18-year-old man. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

They each face 13 counts of burglarizing a vehicle, one count of possessing burglary tools, one attempted grand theft and eight additional attempted car burglary charges.

MacArthur Boulevard is the roadway used to travel to the House of Refuge Museum and Bathtub Beach.

The affected cars were locked and smashed.

