2023 USFL television schedule on WPTV, WFLX Fox 29

The United States Football League has announced its television schedule for the 2023 spring season, highlighted by 18 games on Fox and 11 games on NBC.

WFLX Fox 29 will televise 17 regular-season games, beginning with a doubleheader April 15 to kick off the reborn USFL's sophomore season.

WPTV will televise three Saturday games and six Sunday games, in addition to a playoff game and the July 1 championship game.

2023 SCHEDULE ON FOX

April 15 | 4:30 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats

April 15 | 7:30 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

April 22 | 7 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

April 29 | 7 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers

April 30 | 4 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

May 6 | 1 p.m. | Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars

May 13 | 4 p.m. | Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

May 14 | 3 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers

May 20 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers

May 21 | 4 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers

May 27 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

June 4 | 1 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals

June 4 | 4 p.m. | Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers

June 10 | Noon | Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

June 11 | 7 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

June 17 | 4 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats

June 18 | 7 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

June 25 | 7 p.m. | Playoff Game (TBD)

2023 SCHEDULE ON NBC

April 16 | Noon | Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers

April 23 | 1 p.m. | New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

April 30 | Noon | Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars

May 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers

May 7 | 3 p.m. | New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

May 14 | Noon | New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

June 3 | 3 p.m. | Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions

June 10 | 3 p.m. | New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats

June 11 | 2 p.m. | Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers

June 24 | 8 p.m. | Playoff Game (TBD)

July 1 | 8 p.m. | Championship Game (TBD)

Scripps Only Content 2023