Divergent diamond interchange work at Glades nearing completion in Boca Raton

The new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95 is nearing final completion this month after close to two years of construction.

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, the interchange partially opened for the first time but work continued.

The Florida Department of Transportation said, "the DDI will be placed into final configuration on Monday morning, March 27 by 5 a.m., which is in advance of the originally scheduled date of May 1."

Glades Road at I-95 will undergo a full weekend shut down from 11 p.m., Friday, March 24 through 5 a.m., Monday morning, March 27. When the road reopens by 5 a.m. on Monday morning, March 27, all movements and lanes will be available and the DDI will be in the final configuration, FDOT said.

The configuration is now open to traffic in a temporary configuration with three travel lanes available in each direction. Pedestrian traffic is being detoured to the north sidewalk, while construction on the south side is finalized.

"Final configuration of 4 westbound lanes and 4 eastbound lanes, including a dedicated and dual/through turn lane to the I-95 NB entrance ramp, will be implemented by March 27, 2023," FDOT said. "Thank you again for your patience!"

A diverging diamond interchange allows two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road, according to FDOT. This limits traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

Benefits of this type of interchange include improved traffic operations, increased safety and enhanced accessibility for all drivers, FDOT said. Transportation officials said they project a 33% crash reduction at the interchange.

In navigating the interchange, FDOT suggests:

• Use caution as you approach the interchange — the posted speed within the DDI is 35 MPH.

• Obey the traffic signals just as you would on any other roadway. Do not block the crossovers; they should be treated lke any other intersection and need to remain clear to ensure proper traffic flow and emergency service access.

• The I-95 northbound and southbound entrance ramps are accessible from the far left lanes

In 2021 construction on the project began on Glades Road with roadway widening, drainage, bridge widenings and retrofit over I-95 and Military Trail, and the construction of new ramps and a dedicated median pedestrian bridge.

The new interchange is part of an I-95 express phase project FDOT started in November 2019 with a price tag of $148 million.

Activity on the new Clint Moore bridge, which is north of Glades, only includes minor drainage work. The inside lanes and the westbound outside lane are open to traffic. The outside eastbound lane remains closed to ensure public safety during drainage installation operations. The north sidewalk is open.

