FHP: Boca Raton man possibly suffered medical emergency in fatal crash on I-95

A 55-year-old Boca Raton man possibly suffered a medical emergency in a crash at the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp to Congress Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

At 10:44 a.m. Sunday, the 2003 Mazda Protege was traveling when the driver possibly had an undisclosed medical episode, according to FHP. The vehicle then traveled across the westbound and eastbound travel lanes og Congress, where the front of vehicle collided with the concrete barrier wall on the eastbound lanes.

After the collision, the vehicle ricocheted off the wall and came to a rest in the I-95 southbound entrance lane, facing a northwesterly direction.

The driver was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. by Dr. Jacob Miguel.

