FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 14, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Cooler temperatures will arrive later Tuesday as highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Even cooler by Wednesday as a secondary push of colder air dives down the Sunshine State. Expect a chilly start on Wednesday with lows in the 50s all across the area and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Pleasant and seasonable for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny weather on those days.

Then it will be warmer and more humid on Saturday as the chance for showers and a few storms return to the forecast for the weekend.

Highs in the mid 80s by Saturday then the uppers 70s on Sunday with possible wet conditions.

