Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Voters in 17 Palm Beach County municipalities cast their ballots Tuesday in the municipal elections.

Participating municipalities were Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach Shores, Palm Springs, South Bay and Tequesta.

Voters were presented with ballot questions in Boca Raton and Tequesta, both of which included asking whether to extend term lengths for its elected leadership positions.

In Delray Beach, voters were asked to elect a new city commissioner and decide whether another commissioner should keep her job. Voters there were also asked to approve two bond referendums totaling $120 million.

Click here to get election results from all 17 municipal elections.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
US 1 bridge closure to create ‘disaster’ traffic concerns
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
Sheriff: Gunman killed after shooting Florida deputy 3 times

Latest News

Jury finds man not guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 Christmas Day shooting
Palm Beach County woman honored for her dedication to helping others
Expansion of 'Parental Rights in Education' law clears first committee
Student with epilepsy returns to classroom after being forced to stay home