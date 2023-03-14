Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results

Voters in 17 Palm Beach County municipalities cast their ballots Tuesday in the municipal elections.

Participating municipalities were Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach Shores, Palm Springs, South Bay and Tequesta.

Voters were presented with ballot questions in Boca Raton and Tequesta, both of which included asking whether to extend term lengths for its elected leadership positions.

In Delray Beach, voters were asked to elect a new city commissioner and decide whether another commissioner should keep her job. Voters there were also asked to approve two bond referendums totaling $120 million.

Click here to get election results from all 17 municipal elections.

