TurtleFest returns to Juno Beach on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The free 18th annual TurtleFest returns to Loggerhead Marinelife Center on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival's theme is 'Respect The Locals" and will have conservation activities, three sea turtle patients, local artists and merchants, festival food, craft beer, and live music from local favorites like the Leafy Greens Band.

Science activities for kids:

18th annual TurtleFest returning to Juno Beach this weekend

Loggerhead is celebrating 40 years of sea turtles and ocean conservation.

There is no parking at Loggerhead, except for persons with disabilities. The venue is asking for people to ride their bikes or to park at FPL's headquarters at 700 Universe Boulevard in Juno Beach.

Treating turtles with tumor-causing disease:

Turtle at Loggerhead Marinelife Center being treated for tumor causing virus

