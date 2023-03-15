Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County youth members serving others in Guatemala

It's the week of spring break and some teens from St. Lucie County are working to serve families in need abroad.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St Lucie County sent its youth of the year candidates to Guatemala to work with an organization called Creating Opportunities for Guatemalans.

The organization provides education and learning opportunities to young students. Club members have been helping with homework, attending swim lessons, and sitting in on English lessons.

On Wednesday, they will also work with Habitat for Humanity to help build powerless stoves for eight families in need by helping a local mason in Guatemala carry materials, take measurements, mix cement, and lay bricks.

However, it's not all work for these teens. It's their first time overseas and they will get plenty of time to take in all the sites.

Scripps Only Content 2023