Delray Beach voters elect pair of newcomers as commissioners

Delray Beach will be getting two newcomers to City Hall.

Voters chose Angela Burns and Rob Long to become their newest city commissioners in Tuesday's municipal election.

Long's win came at the expense of current Commissioner Juli Casale, who herself ousted incumbent Bill Bathurst in 2020.

A former member of the city's Planning and Zoning Board, Long often favored development projects that Casale opposed.

Burns edged former Commissioner Angie Gray to fill the seat being vacated by Shirley Johnson, who could not seek reelection because of term limits.

Voters also overwhelmingly favored a pair of bond referendums totaling $120 million.

Taxpayers were asked to foot a $100 million bond "to finance the renovation and equipping the police headquarters and fire stations."

WPTV spoke with Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager earlier in the day about the need for a new building. He said there are officers "working out of closets" in the current building on Atlantic Avenue.

"Over the years, the department has grown," he said. "The city has grown. The building is antiquated, although functional."

Mager said he believes most of the money – about $80 million – would go toward the construction of a new headquarters for the Delray Beach Police Department.

"That's essentially what we're looking at with today's cost figures," Mager said.

