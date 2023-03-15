Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, Fort Pierce police said.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North 29thStreet.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found two victims with gunshot wounds. At this time, police said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said the victims were in front of their home when someone in a grey Kia Forte drove up and bullets were fired in the victims' direction.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-979-1451. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS (8477).

