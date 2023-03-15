Fla. Senate president opposes lowering gun-buying age

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, speaks prior to a joint session with the House...
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, speaks prior to a joint session with the House of Representatives for Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State speech, Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said Wednesday she's not in favor of lowering the age requirement to purchase rifles and other long guns in Florida.

"We don't have it in the Senate," Passidomo told reporters. "Nobody filed it."

A bill filed in the House earlier this month seeks to reduce the minimum age at which a person may purchase a gun from 21 to 18.

Federal law already imposes a 21-year age requirement for handguns.

HB 1543 would reverse part of a 2018 law that raised the minimum age requirement after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The Republican-controlled House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted 12-5 along party lines Monday to advance the bill.

But Passidomo made it clear there is "no bill to support" in the Senate.

"Nobody's brought it up to me," she said. "Nobody's mentioned it to me in the Senate."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

US 1 bridge closure to create ‘disaster’ traffic concerns
Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Officer chases down driver who crashed into patrol car

Latest News

Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce
FAU students protest bill limiting diversity, equity, inclusion education
Group launches 5-day trek across Palm Beach County for fair work conditions
Donald Trump PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis