FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 15, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Cloudy and cool Wednesday with a passing drizzle or light shower.

Wednesday morning temperatures are much cooler, starting the day off in the 50s and 60s all across the area. Afternoon highs in the low 70s thanks to all the cloud cover.

Pleasant and seasonable for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny weather on those days.

Then it will be warmer and more humid on Saturday as the chance for showers and even storms will go up.

Highs in the mid 80s by Saturday then the upper 70s on Sunday with wet and breezy conditions.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast for early next week.

