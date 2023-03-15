Get Savvy in :60 - How the Els for Autism Foundation is helping those with autism spectrum disorder

Els for Autism's global mission is to transform the lives of people with autism and those who care for them.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Els for Autism’s global mission is to transform the lives of people with autism and those who care for them. On March 23 & 24, the Foundation is hosting a conference focusing on recreation as a supplemental therapy.

The Foundation is also hosting a Roots & Ruts Off-Road 5K Run/Walk on March 25. To sign up for the race through North Jupiter Flatwoods or find more information about the Autism Innovations and Global Impact Conference, visit ElsForAutism.org.

