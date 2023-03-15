Group launches 5-day trek across Palm Beach County for fair work conditions

A group of workers from the Glades communities are marching for better work conditions.

On Wednesday, they started a five-day march across Palm Beach County.

Coalition of Immokalee Workers during their trek from Pahokee to Palm Beach Marina.

The march is organized by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and is meant to draw awareness against forced labor laws.

Participants started the march in Pahokee on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the group crossed over the Southern Boulevard bridge.

They plan to end on Saturday at the Palm Beach Marina.

