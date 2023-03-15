Group launches 5-day trek across Palm Beach County for fair work conditions
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of workers from the Glades communities are marching for better work conditions.
On Wednesday, they started a five-day march across Palm Beach County.
The march is organized by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and is meant to draw awareness against forced labor laws.
Participants started the march in Pahokee on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the group crossed over the Southern Boulevard bridge.
They plan to end on Saturday at the Palm Beach Marina.
Scripps Only Content 2023