Group launches 5-day trek across Palm Beach County for fair work conditions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A group of workers from the Glades communities are marching for better work conditions.

On Wednesday, they started a five-day march across Palm Beach County.

Coalition of Immokalee Workers during their trek from Pahokee to Palm Beach Marina.
Coalition of Immokalee Workers during their trek from Pahokee to Palm Beach Marina.

The march is organized by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and is meant to draw awareness against forced labor laws.

Participants started the march in Pahokee on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the group crossed over the Southern Boulevard bridge.

They plan to end on Saturday at the Palm Beach Marina.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

US 1 bridge closure to create ‘disaster’ traffic concerns
Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Officer chases down driver who crashed into patrol car

Latest News

Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, speaks prior to a joint session with the House...
Fla. Senate president opposes lowering gun-buying age
FAU students protest bill limiting diversity, equity, inclusion education
Donald Trump PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis