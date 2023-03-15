New book vending machine allows library cardholders to check out books

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new book vending machine allows Palm Beach County Library System cardholders to borrow new and popular books.

Library to Gowas unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Robert Weisman Governmental Center lobby at 301 North Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Similar to a vending machine, Palm Beach County Library System cardholders can now borrow and return library materials to the Library to Go machine by using their library card.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg K. Weiss ceremoniously checked out the first book, followed by members of the Board of County Commissioners.

Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the machine during regular business hours.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

US 1 bridge closure to create ‘disaster’ traffic concerns
Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
2 teens arrested after 20 vehicle burglaries reported along MacArthur Boulevard

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - How the Els for Autism Foundation is helping those with autism spectrum...
Get Savvy in :60 - How the Els for Autism Foundation is helping those with autism spectrum disorder
Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank
Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs for a touchdown past Georgia Tech...
Seminoles, Georgia Tech to open 2024 season in Ireland
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County youth members serving others in Guatemala