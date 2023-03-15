New book vending machine allows library cardholders to check out books

A new book vending machine allows Palm Beach County Library System cardholders to borrow new and popular books.

Library to Gowas unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Robert Weisman Governmental Center lobby at 301 North Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Similar to a vending machine, Palm Beach County Library System cardholders can now borrow and return library materials to the Library to Go machine by using their library card.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg K. Weiss ceremoniously checked out the first book, followed by members of the Board of County Commissioners.

Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the machine during regular business hours.

Scripps Only Content 2023