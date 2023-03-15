Parents should plan ahead for summer camp, expert says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s that time of year, where parents are starting to think about summer camps. According to experts in Palm Beach County, it’s not too soon to start planning for the summer months.

WPTV's Shannon Cake caught up with Ashley Morse, editor in chief of Macaroni KID Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter edition, on Wednesday and she said it is time to get planning.

Macaroni KID is popular online parenting publication that recommends kid friendly events from Tequesta, to Wellington, to Lake Worth, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.

Morse told WPTV that with the swelling South Florida population, camps are booking up faster than usual.

“It’s crunch time. We are two months out from summer at this point," Morse said. "Anything that you think your children might be interested in, now is the time.”

Below are some things to consider when choosing a camp:

Proper certification and insurance

Background check for camp counselors

Camper to counselor ratio

How many eyes are on your child swimming?

The Macaroni KID Children's Festival and Camp Expo takes place April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. in Downtown Abacoa.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

US 1 bridge closure to create ‘disaster’ traffic concerns
Get complete Palm Beach County municipal election results
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Officer chases down driver who crashed into patrol car

Latest News

Opponents fear Florida colleges will be weakened by education bill
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, speaks prior to a joint session with the House...
Fla. Senate president opposes lowering gun-buying age
FAU students protest bill limiting diversity, equity, inclusion education