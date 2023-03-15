Seminoles, Georgia Tech to open 2024 season in Ireland

Florida State will open the 2024 football season in Ireland.

The Seminoles will travel to Aviva Stadium in Dublin to face Georgia Tech on Aug. 24, 2024, it was announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time in school history that Florida State has played a football game outside the U.S.

"Florida State is a global brand, and this game further enforces that," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said.

The Seminoles were originally scheduled to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta next year. Florida State defeated the Yellow Jackets 41-16 in Tallahassee last season.

Florida State's game in Ireland will be played during college football's "week zero." Because there are 14 weeks between Labor Day and Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, the strategic move will allow the Seminoles to have three open dates during the season.

"I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity," head coach Mike Norvell said. "When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well."

Florida State will open the 2023 season Sept. 3 against LSU in Orlando. The Seminoles will host Alabama in the 2025 season opener.

