World War II veterans from South Florida share emotional stories

The number of World War II veterans in Florida is fading each day. The Veterans Administration has a record of a little more than 20,000 right now.

They might be the grandparents or great grandparents in your family.

From their homes in Jensen Beach to Boca Raton, a group of four World War II veterans recently met up in West Palm Beach.

They have a special distinction: they were prisoners of war in German prison camps.

The amount of American servicemen that are former POWs from World War II is hard to track, but also a dwindling number.

They told their stories to each other and WPTV.

Richard Lewis, of Jensen Beach, was in the Army during the war.

"We were taken prisoner at the Battle of the Bulge in St. Viths, Belgium," Lewis recalled. "I was in two different prison camps — 12a, 13c and our meals consisted of black bread. And we called it grass soup. There wasn't much in it. I lost. I went from 188 pounds to 116 in four months."

John Doniger, 102, of Boynton Beach, was in the Air Force during the war.

"We were on fire, so I gave the instruction for everybody to bail out and we did," Doniger said. "Fortunately, everybody got out. They were shooting at me while we were parachuting down, so I was captured immediately."

Irv Booksin, of Palm Beach Gardens, was with the 78th infantry division during the Battle of the Bulge.

"When I was captured, I was the only one in a prison camp," Booksin said. "The others, I don't know, were either dead or they went somewhere else. It was the coldest winter ever recorded in Europe and I had a torn field jacket. ... I was freezing. I was on the ground. I was eaten up with lice."

Jack Goldstein, of Boca Raton, was serving with the Army when he was captured in Italy.

"You take a young kid, 21, 22, you give him a rifle and you tell him go fight and he goes to fight, and before you know it, he's in company's hands," Goldstein said. "I was a prisoner for 14 months.”

Doniger hangs on to the dog tag the Germans issued him while he was in prison camp for 15 months after his capture.

Trim asked, “When you hold that, when you see that even this amount of years later, what's that feeling like when you’re holding that?"

"Nothing, really. I just look at it and say, so? I beat you."

Booksin said U.S. service dog tags identifying his Jewish faith were too dangerous to keep.

WATCH: World War II POWs in their own words

World War II POWs talk favorites, fashion, future of country

“I threw my dog tags away. When they questioned me I said it got caught in a barbed wire.”

When Doniger was asked if he was proud of his service and if he would do it again, he said, "Oh yeah. Because, I was a volunteer in the first place.”

Lewis was asked the same question.

“I would do it again.”

Trim asked, “why?

Lewis said “I would go fight for my country. If I was able."

What these four veterans would like to see now is 'a part' of how things used to be.

Lewis said “I think back in my generation, patriotism was the biggest thing but it’s starting up again now. More and more people are coming up and shaking my hand and thanking me for my service.”

Booksin said, “All it takes is people to say five words, thank you for your service..”

We wanted to share more of the interviews with our World War Two veterans.

More than just their war stories, they are men that are 102, 100, 98 and 97 years old.

Getting to know Richard, Jack, John and Irv was a walk through history.

After hearing their prisoner of war stories from World War Two, here are some other things Trim asked.

“What was your favorite decade?” Trim asked.

Doniger said “The next ten years after the war. That was I think the best part. You got married, you got children and things were looking up. Things were getting back to normal. Yes, I think that was the best part.”

Goldstein said, “When I had my children.”

Lewis said, “50’s. Trim asked, “And why so?” Lewis said, “It’s after the war, I met my wife, things were a lot better.”

We asked Booksin about the heroes welcome home.

Booksin said, "When I came home and I was in parades and heroes, supposedly, I was drinking water in one of the big buildings and someone says hey soldier, i had my uniform on, would you like to go to the show? It's an audience participation. I went in and they put me in the balcony and one person came, and it was soldiers, sailors and they chose me to be on the stage."

Trim asked about their favorite fashion trend in their life.

Doniger said, “The zoot suit!”

Booksin said, “The zoot suit with the pleat, the long jacket with the chain”

Booksin then said, “Jeans, jeans came out and that was the fashion.”

Trim asked the veterans their thoughts on the war in Ukraine

Lewis said, “I don’t think it should have happened at all. I think we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Doniger said, “How many wars have we been in, unnecessarily? This is another unnecessary war, but it happens.”

Booksin said, “It’s not necessary, you don’t gain anything and the hatred that’s built up in people? For what? That they can’t live together?”

We then asked what they thought about the the direction of the country they served.

Doniger said, “Down. Not up. It’s being torn apart by ignorant ignoramuses who will destroy anything to get their gain.”

Richard “I think back in my generation, patriotism was the biggest thing. Mike asks, “Do you see that now? Richard says, “Not like it was when I was young.”

Booksin told a story about a trip to the Empire State Building, and tourists complained

“In my mind I remember being crushed into these boxcars that I was in, couldn’t sit down and went through hell. And they said I’m starving to death and oh, it’s so crowded, four people in an elevator is so crowded. So all these things brought back and I thought, if you only knew what toughness was,” said Booksin

When asked how it felt living such a long life, 102-year-old Doniger said, "Just can't believe I'm still here."

