Get Savvy in :60 - How to save on Palm Tran bus fare using the Paradise Pass

If you take Palm Tran - listen to this! The Paradise Pass is an easy, convenient way to pay your Palm Tran bus fare. You can download the free Paradise Pass app or pick up the Paradise Pass smartcard. Just load funds on the card or app, and tap your card or scan your phone screen when you board the bus – it’s that simple! Plus, during the month of March, when you load $5 on your Paradise Pass and use the promo code: “Savings,” Palm Tran will give you a week of rides FREE! It’s the perfect opportunity to try out transit for the first time.

Palm Tran serves all major malls, colleges and universities, and many beaches. Plan a trip by going to palmtran.org!

