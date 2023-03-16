Lake Worth Middle School principal under investigation, official says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The principal at Lake Worth Middle School is under investigation, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

The regional superintendent overseeing schools in the southern
part of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents dated March 16 saying, "Principal Michael Williams is now under investigation."

Dr. Peter Licata's letter to parents said in part: "While it is not the District’s practice to share details of an open internal investigation, we will say that a thorough inquiry into this isolated incident is underway."

The letter also said the district took immediate action when they became aware of the situation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Father describes brutally beating man who's charged with molesting child
Truckers to code enforcement: ‘We just want to be left alone’
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation

Latest News

Florida's 6-week abortion ban inches closer to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk
West Palm Beach youth group helping students prepare for prom
Palm Beach Gardens High School principal under investigation, district says
Dozens of Mar-a-Lago staff subpoenaed in documents probe, CNN reports