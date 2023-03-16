Mine Safety and Health Administration investigating possible death at quarry

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating a possible death at a quarry in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Wednesday at around 1:15 p.m. at Vulcan Materials Company located at 14171 Range Line Rd.

Deputies were at the site Thursday at around 1 p.m. guarding the entrances and exits.

The man involved in the incident was a worker at Vulcan Materials, and a 42-year-old father of two, according to a close friend.

Vulcan Materials Company released this statement to WPTV's Kate Hussey Thursday afternoon:

There was an incident that occurred yesterday at our Fort Pierce facility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, family, and loved ones of our employees at this time. We are grateful for the efforts of first responders. Our team is on-site and will continue to work directly with the parties involved throughout their ongoing recovery efforts and investigation.

At 4 p.m., deputies were still on scene.

Vulcan Materials is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, according to the company's website.

The investigation is ongoing.

WPTV reached out to the Mine Safety and Health Administration and is waiting for a response.

