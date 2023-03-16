Palm Beach Gardens High School principal under investigation, district says
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The principal at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School is under investigation, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
The school district confirmed Thursday that Principal Jay Blavatt is the subject of an open, internal investigation.
The Palm Beach County School District said the on-going investigation is not related to the gun incident on campus Thursday or related to school safety.
No other details are being released at this time.
