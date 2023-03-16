St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigating possible death at quarry

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible death at a quarry in St. Lucie County.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened Wednesday at around 1:15 p.m. at Vulcan Materials Company located at 14171 Range Line Rd.

Deputies were at the site Thursday at around 1 p.m. guarding the entrances and exits.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is now leading the investigation.

Vulcan Materials Company released this statement to WPTV's Kate Hussey Thursday afternoon:

There was an incident that occurred yesterday at our Fort Pierce facility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, family, and loved ones of our employees at this time. We are grateful for the efforts of first responders. Our team is on-site and will continue to work directly with the parties involved throughout their ongoing recovery efforts and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

