Contractor strikes main wastewater line west of Lake Worth Beach

Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
Crews are working to repair a main wastewater utility line near the intersection of Lyons Road and Lantana Road west of Lake Worth Beach after a contractor working near the roadway struck the line Friday.

Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department said crews have been dispatched to repair the line and restore wastewater services "as quickly as possible."

Before 1 p.m., the agency was notified that an independent and unaffiliated contractor struck the line.

The line break has forced road closures indefinitely.

· One westbound lane on Lantana Road east of the Lyons road intersection.

· The turning lane from Lantana Road northbound onto Lyons road.

Traffic on Lyons Road will not be affected.

"Closing the affected lanes is necessary to ensure the safety of the public and our repair crews," the agency said in a news release. "Drivers should use an alternative route until repairs are completed."

For more information, visit pbcwater.com or contact our customer service team at 561-740-4600, option 1.

