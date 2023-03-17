Def Leppard drummer attacked outside South Florida hotel

Rick Allen attends 'Rick Allen: Angels and Icons" Exhibition at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday,...
Rick Allen attends 'Rick Allen: Angels and Icons" Exhibition at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)Rick Allen attends 'Rick Allen: Angels and Icons" Exhibition at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)(Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was injured in a seemingly unprovoked attack Monday near the valet section of the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Max Hartley, 19, of Avon, Ohio, was arrested on a charge of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult, according to a Fort Lauderdale police report.

According to the report, the victim was smoking a cigarette outside the hotel when Hartley, who was hiding behind a pole, charged at him, knocking him to the ground and injuring his head.

Although the victim's identity was redacted in the report, it states the victim "lost his left arm in a traffic accident in 1984."

Allen, whose left arm was amputated after a Christmas Eve crash in 1984, was in South Florida for a concert with Def Leppard and Motley Crue the night before at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

According to the report, Hartley also attacked a woman who tried to help the victim before getting away.

Police said Hartley was arrested a short distance away after he was seen damaging numerous vehicles in the parking garage of another hotel.

In one of several 911 calls released by police, a caller described the suspect as "very highly intoxicated."

According to the report, the victim in the attack "expressed his desire for prosecution."

Scripps Only Content 2023

