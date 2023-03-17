Dog captured after being stranded 4 days, adopted is missing again in Vero Beach

A German Shepherd captured after being stranded for four days on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary at Riverside Park in Vero Beach is missing again after being adopted, an animal shelter said Friday.

Blaze had been safely brought to the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County last month and a friend of one of the officers who helped with the rescue later adopted Blaze.

"Until we got the call, shortly after, Blaze escaped again!," the shelter posted on Facebook. "He was last seen around 16th Street and 41st Avenue in Vero Beach."

Vero Beach police department, Animal Control and good Samaritans are "working diligently to track him and capture him safely," according to the Facebook post.

People who see Blaze are urged to call Animal Control immediately with your location because if he is chased "he will run."

If you see Blaze, call Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4600 and Animal Control at 772-226-3485.

"We are committed to helping get Blaze back home, with his new, loving family!!!," the shelter posted.

The dog, estimated to be 6 years old, was successfully trapped by the Vero Beach Police Department's large dog trap.

Vero Beach police said on Feb. 24, the agency received numerous calls reporting a loose dog around Memorial Island. The dog was seen running into the water and swam to the island directly southwest of Memorial Island, according to police.

Animal Control set up a trap with some treats inside it.

"There's a couple trails and campsites you can't get to, most of the island," Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle ad Watersports, said. "As we would get closer, it would just run under the brush and there's no way we get to it."

