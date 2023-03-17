FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 17, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Pleasant sunshine on Friday and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Even warmer on Saturday and a lot more humid. Highs Saturday afternoon will top the upper 80s with clouds increasing in the afternoon since a cold front will enter the area. This will bring showers and a few storms late in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

Sunday will be a showery day with scattered showers and a few storms anytime in the day because of the front stalling near the area.

The rainy and cloudy conditions on Sunday will keep afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Breezy conditions will also remain in the forecast throughout the weekend and through early next week.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for early next week. Drier weather returns by next Wednesday.

Highs on Sunday through Monday in the upper 70s, then the low 80s by Tuesday.

