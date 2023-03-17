Majority of deaths at mining properties are related to machinery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mining is known as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration does more than respond to investigative incidents. It operates under the U.S. Department of Labor and has mandates to conduct inspections, investigate hazard complaints, offer training and most importantly, work to prevent accidents.

Its website's database lists all mining fatality reports you can search by year, location, and accident location.

Last year, there were 29 deaths nationwide on mining properties but only 10 were determined to be related to mining activity.

In Florida, the last death related to mining was in Loxahatchee in December 2021, when a miner was engulfed in crushed limestone material while working in a confined space.

In every investigation, the MSHA issues best practices to prevent similar future incidents and improve mining safety standards.

This year there have already been 12 deaths nationwide at mining properties, and the majority of them are related to machinery.

