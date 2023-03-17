'Oliver' is Maltz Jupiter Theatre's biggest performance of the season

Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens' story of the orphan making his way on a tough London street with youthful pickpockets, is taking over the Maltz Jupiter Theatre at 1001 E. Indiantown Road.

It's the theatre's largest performance ever and last one for this season.

It opened this week.

Appearing backstage on the 5 p.m. WPTV newscast were two young people: Benjamin Pajak, who plays the title role of Oliver, and Chase Bauer, a Bak Middle School Student in West Palm Beach, the artful dodger in the play.

Pajak started on Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in "The Music Man."

"Oliver has a cast of 18 professional actors, 16 student actors and a 12-person orchestra.

The play runs through April 2. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Tickets start at $68. Information can be found on its website.

In 2022, Maltz opened after renovations and a stage expansion.

