Ta-boo faces eviction, but owner intends to fight it

A landmark Palm Beach restaurant is facing eviction, but it won't be closing without a fight.

Ta-boo, which first opened in 1941, was given notice on March 7 to vacate its space on Worth Avenue.

But restaurant owner Franklyn de Marco told the Palm Beach Daily News that he and his attorneys are contesting the eviction by the building's owner.

Ta-boo has been a landmark restaurant along Worth Avenue since 1941, seen here March 16, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

"Based on our understanding, this eviction isn't valid," de Marco told the newspaper.

A representative for the building's owner told the newspaper that Ta-boo's lease expired at the end of April 2022 and the rent hasn't been paid since.

Ta-boo has served some of Palm Beach's elite since its opening before World War II, including residents Rod Stewart and James Patterson. Other celebrities to have dined there include Frank Sinatra and former President John F. Kennedy.

