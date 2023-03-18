Driver hospitalized after road-rage shooting on turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
A driver was hospitalized at Delray Medical Center after a road-rage shooting on Florida's Turnpike near the West Palm Beach service plaza, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, FHP troopers were notified about a shooting near Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach County. Seventeen minutes later, troopers found the victim in a vehicle stopped farther south near the overpass of Yamato Road in western Boca Raton near mile marker 76.

Three occupants in the victim's vehicle provided sworn recorded interviews in Spanish, according to the FHP.

They said they were passing the service plaza when the vehicle tried to merge into their travel lane. The suspect pulled along the passenger side and fired several rounds into their vehicle.

The driver was struck in the abdomen and required surgery though no organs were punctured by the projectile, the FHP said. The driver was in stable condition.

A description of the subject vehicle was obtained but no one has been arrested.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue initially reported to WPTV that one person had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

