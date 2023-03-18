Hog Technologies owner vows to rebuild after fire causes $30 million in damage

The owner of Hog Technologies is vowing to rebuild after a large structure fire caused upwards of $30 million in damage to the building and took 10.5 hours to extinguish by county and city fire departments.

President/CEO James P. Crocker, who started the company in 1988 in Stuart, said it was "devastating" to see the building burn Friday night but his focus is on rebuilding so his employees can come back to work.

"A lot of people here have so much invested — time, energy, emotion," he told WPTV's Danielle Seat on Saturday. "This is our life's work. And last nighht to stand here and watch it burn. I got pretty emotionan."

Crocker and employees showed up at the building Saturday with signs of encouragement taped to the building, including Hog Strong and From the ashes we will rise.

A large tent was set up with picnic tables. Industrial cleaning trucks and generators were at the scene.

Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire on Southeast Commerce Avenue and Southeast Market Place about 9 p.m. Friday for a fiee that started in a truck. It wasn't until 7:30 a.m. Saturday the fire was fully extinguished.

At one time, more than 20 units and 50 firefighters on the scene.

Officials told WPTV's Briana Nespral on Saturday morning that the fire spread quickly through the entire building. They said it was “very difficult” to fight because of the size of the building and lots of industrial manufacturing equipment and chemicals inside.

Hog Technologies manufactures road and runway paint and rubber removal equipment, including Stripe Hog, Thermo Hog, Paint Hog, Rumble Hog, Grinder Hog, Surface Hog and Concrete Hog.

Crocker began his company as a small pressure cleaning business primarily servicing the residential community, according to its website.

"The opportunity soon arose to use high-pressure water to remove road markings. Mr. Crocker was fascinated with the speed at which the markings were removed and the ability to remove such tough materials without substantially damaging the road surface," the company posted.

Heavy smoke was in the area with South Commerce Avenue shut down by deputies.

The roof was on the verge of collapsing though only one section ended up doing that.

Crews worked to contain the remaining hotspots.

Everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries.

The state fire marshal is at the site investigating the cause of the fire.

Martin County Fire Rescue, which assisted the city's fire department, described it as "2nd alarm" in providing aid to the city fire department.

