Large fire breaks out at Hog Technologies in Stuart

Several agencies' first responders are battling a large fire at Hog Technologies in Stuart with two explosions reported late Friday night.

Martin County Fire Rescue, Stuart Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on Southeast Commerce Avenue and Southeast Market Place.

Heavy smoke is in the area with South Commerce Avenue shut down by deputies.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Though there is extensive damage, rescue personnel believe everyone is out of the building.

Hog Technologies manufactures road and runway paint and rubber removal equipment, including Stripe Hog, Thermo Hog, Paint Hog, Rumble Hog, Grinder Hog, Surface Hog and Concrete Hog.

