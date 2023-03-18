Man faces attempted murder charge in shooting outside West Palm Beach lounge

West Palm Beach police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man early Sunday at the Empire Lounge.

Carlos Anthony Palmer, 42, of West Palm Beach, is facing a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. He was taken into custody at the Palm Beach County jail on Friday night and is being held on no bail.

The shooting was at Village Square Shopping Plaza on 45th Street, just west of Village Boulevard, about 8:15 a.m.

Dispatch received a call from the victim's wife he had been shot and was at the club, according to the arrest report. The lounge rents out space for special events, including a birthday party Saturday night.

The unidentified man was found suffering from six bullet wounds, and multiple leg and hip fractures.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area.

They learned the victim was upset that his $6,000 gold chain had been stolen.

During a verbal altercation with two men, he pushed two of them with one hand in the chest area and a Black male, later identified as Palmer, attempted to take one of the unknown male's firearms but Palmer is not given the firearm.

Palmer walked through the parking lot and toward his Nissan

A man attempted to calm the situation when Palmer approached and opened fire, according to the arrest report.

Police received an anonymous tip stating that the shooter was Palmer and his Mercedes was identified in the surveillance video.

The man was initially reported to be in serious condition at St. Mary's Medical Center, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV.

Palmer made a first appearance Saturday morning with his next hearing is 10:30 a.m. April 1`7.

