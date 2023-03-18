Norton Museum to be closed Sunday for movement of historic house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Norton Museum will be closed temporarily on Sunday to facilitate the movement of a historic house along South Dixie Highway.

The museum is located at 1450 S. Dixie Highway.

The museum posted on its website: "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We will remain open with normal hours through Saturday, March 18 and look forward to reopening with normal hours on Monday, March 20."

A Norton official said they decided to close for the entire day because they didn't when the house would be moved.

