North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills

North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion, though the United States and South Korea have steadfastly said their training is defensive in nature.(Source: Arirang News/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, ramping up testing activities in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The missile launched from the North’s northwestern region flew across the country before it landed in the waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It said South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said a suspected North Korean missile was launched on Sunday morning. It said the suspected weapon landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

The launch was the North’s third round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began their joint military drills last Monday.

The latest U.S.-South Korean drills, which include computer simulations and field exercises, are to continue until Thursday. The field exercises are the biggest of their kind since 2018.

The North views such U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion, though Washington and Seoul have steadfastly said their training is defensive in nature.

The weapons North Korea recently tested include its longest-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. The North’s state media quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying the ICBM launch was meant to “strike fear into the enemies.”

A day before the start of the drills, North Korea also fired cruise missiles from a submarine. The North’s state media said the submarine-launched missile was a demonstration of its resolve to respond with “overwhelming powerful” force to the intensifying military maneuvers by “the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces.”

__

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Worth Middle School principal under investigation, official says
Dog captured after being stranded 4 days, adopted is missing again in Vero Beach
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts after a second-round college basketball game against...
Arkansas ousts defending national champion Kansas from NCAA tournament
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador,...
Strong earthquake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru