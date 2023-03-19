West Palm Beach police catch credit card, cellphones thieves in action

Two men from Miami were arrested after West Palm Beach police apprehended them and another man in the theft of credit cards and cellphones from purses of patrons celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, five women from Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Pennsylvania while on spring break were in Roxy’s Pub in the 300 block of Clematis Street when they noticed some of their purses were emptied out.

The women quickly alerted officers from the West Palm Beach Police Department’s Entertainment District Unit.

The officers confirmed the stolen credit cards were already being used at two nearby establishments, Grease Burger Bar at 213 Clematis St. and 123 Datura at 123 Datura St.

The men from Miami-Dade County rang up several dollars in charges, including a $75 round of shots. The suspects dropped the stolen credit cards as they were being removed from the restaurant by police.

A bartender from 123 Datura then realized her cellphone also was stolen.

Police arrested Jose L. Gonzalez Rodriguez, 45, of Hialeah, and Orlando Milan, 54, of Miami. Gonzalez Rodriguez is facing charges of credit card theft and credit card fraud. Milan faces a charge of possession of a stolen credit card.

Milan made a first appearance with bond set at $4,500 and his next court date is 10:30 a.m. April 17. Gonzalez Rodriguez's arraignment has been set for the same date and he isn't being held at the county jail.

The third man's name is not being released pending an arrest while the investigation is active.

A Nissan Rogue was impounded with stolen cellphones in it, including one owned by the 123 Datura bartender.

