Car crashes into West Palm Beach canal, killing 22-year-old man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 22-year-old man from Broward County died early Monday morning when his car plunged into a West Palm Beach canal, police said.

The wreck happened just before 3:50 a.m. when a 2018 Mazda 6 crashed into a waterway located in the 1300 block of Parker Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers arrived at the scene and dove into the canal. They pulled the driver from the submerged car and started CPR on the victim.

Paramedics took the patient to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he died on arrival, Jachles said.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene in an attempt to save the driver after his car crashed into the canal.

Investigators determined that the car was southbound on Parker Avenue when the driver lost control and veered into the canal on the west side of the roadway.

Jachles said the name of the driver is being withheld until next of kin are located and notified, possibly in Cuba.

Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, pending a Palm Beach County medical examiner's report.

