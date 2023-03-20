How can FAU fans get tickets to cheer on Owls in Sweet 16?

Now that Florida Atlantic is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history, many fans want to know how they can cheer on their team on the biggest stage.

The No. 9 seed Owls (33-3) defeated No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70 in the second round Sunday night, earning them a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York to take on No. 4 seed Tennessee.

FAU has a limited number of tickets allotted for the East Region games at Madison Square Garden, where the Owls will play Thursday night.

All seating will be allocated based on current and historical donations to FAU's athletics department and basketball season ticket-holder status.

Fans can upgrade their donation amounts to increase their priority status for postseason tickets.

All ticket requests must be submitted by 9 p.m. Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2023