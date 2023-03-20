Owls headed to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) heads up court after a steal in front of Fairleigh...
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) heads up court after a steal in front of Fairleigh Dickinson guard Heru Bligen (3) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and Florida Atlantic ended Fairleigh Dickinson's magical moment by outlasting the No. 16 seed 78-70 on Sunday night in the NCAA tournament.

The ninth-seeded Owls (33-3) needed everything they had to put away the Knights (21-16), who stunned top-seeded Purdue on Friday night in just the second 16-over-1 upset in men's tournament history.

It will be FAU, not FDU, which will play Tennessee in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“My team just believed in me,” said Davis, a junior from Gary, Indiana. “It’s just a dream come true."

The Knights couldn't come up with an encore after eliminating Purdue, but not before putting up a fight to the finish. After the final horn, coach Tobin Anderson and FDU's players walked across the floor to thank their fans, most of whom never expected to spend five days in Ohio watching their team make history.

Demetre Roberts scored 20 points and Sean Moore had 14 for FDU, which didn't even win the Northeast Conference tournament before becoming an NCAA team that won't soon be forgotten.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dog captured after being stranded 4 days, adopted is missing again in Vero Beach
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
Lake Worth Middle School principal under investigation, official says
Historic house moved a mile in West Palm Beach neighborhood
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Latest News

Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings
West Palm Beach police catch credit card, cellphones thieves in action
Historic house moved a mile in West Palm Beach neighborhood
Deputy helps rescue 4 swimmers caught in dangerous rip current