Rapids Water Park open for Spring Break

Rapids Water Park opened last week and remains open for Spring Break in Palm Beach and Indian River counties this week.

The water park will be open seven days a week and then starting April 16 it will transition to modified hours Thursday to Sunday before going to daily summer hours on May 11.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for a new season of thrills and celebrate Spring Break with us,” stated Bryan Megrath, Rapids Waterpark General Manager. “Rapids Waterpark is South Florida’s largest water park and will debut our biggest thrill of them all, MEGA MAYHEM, later this season."

WATCH: Racing Down the Rapids Racer

Racing down the Rapids Racer

New this year are raspberry Dippin Donts and the largest ride ever installed at the park. It's a dueling water coaster called Mega Mayhem. The new attraction will be the first dueling water coaster ride in the state of Florida and 1 of 6 installed in the world. It will stand 54 feet tall and race 837 feet long per lane.

Read more about Mega Mayhem by clicking here.

"It's currently under construction. And we are looking forward to it being open sometime in 2023," said Brittany Davis who is a spokesperson for Rapids Water Park.

The park is currently hiring for several positions.

"Right now, we are hiring for all positions including lifeguards, food and beverage tickets, parking, any type of role. It's a good fit for everybody," Davis said.

Scripps Only Content 2023