Residents call for change on 'dark' road after Jupiter mom killed in crash

News of a deadly accident last week has set off a flurry of love and support online for the family grieving their loss.

It has also spurred calls for better signs and street markers for what some call a dark and dangerous stretch of roadway in Jupiter.

The accident happened on the night of March 16 on Heights Boulevard right in a large curve near the entrance of the Jupiter Heights Community.

Samantha Sierra, 33, was coming home from a work function at Roger Dean Stadium, when her car crashed.

According to Jupiter police, Sierra was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Friends said Sierra was full of life and that she was always happy and was a light to so many.

News of the accident reverberated on Facebook and through the Jupiter Heights community.

Sierra’s husband and residents are now calling for better lighting and better markers to shine a light on what they call a dangerous curve in that road.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up in memory of Sierra.

“The lives Sam touched, whether it was a message through Instagram, her handwritten notes of her small business bracelets, she touched a lot of people," Alexia Haass said. "I truly appreciate whether it was $5, $25, $500--all of it will go to Charlotte, her daughter, and her husband. It will never bring Sam back, it will never fill that void, but I know it will help them in someway.”

Sierra leaves behind her three-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and her husband, Billy.

