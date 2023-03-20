Sheriff to provide update on MLK Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara is expected to provide an update on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day mass shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH LIVE HERE STARTING AT 2 P.M.:

No arrests have been made in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting that killed Nikkitia Bryant, who was celebrating the holiday with her daughter. She was one of eight people shot at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Bryant's family has been hoping for justice for more than two months.



