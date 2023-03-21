Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announces resignation

By Scott Sutton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida Supreme Court justice has announced his resignation.

Justice Ricky Polston sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, notifying him of his intention to resign effective at the end of the month.

"It has been my great honor to serve the people of Florida in the judiciary for over 22 years, the first 8 years as a judge of the First District Court of Appeal and then 14 years as a justice of the Court," Polston wrote.

Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston's resignation letter
Polston, 67, has served on the state Supreme Court since 2008.

"Ricky Polston is a good man, and he has been a treasured colleague, friend and role model to us all," Chief Justice Carlos Muniz said. "We are grateful for Justice Polston's decades of exemplary service to the people of our state."

The Florida State University graduate was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who unsuccessfully challenged DeSantis as the Democratic nominee in last year's gubernatorial election.

Polston's resignation means DeSantis will be able to select his replacement.

The Republican governor has appointed four of the current justices on the seven-member court – Muniz, John Couriel, Jamie Grosshans and Renatha Francis, who previously served as a Palm Beach County circuit court judge.

